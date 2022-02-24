Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar's evil kickass entry in ‘Maar Khayegaa’ song is edgy - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming super entertainer Bachchhan Paandey trailer has upped the curiosity levels of Akshay Kumar fans. The makers have now released the first song titled ‘Maar Khayegaa’ and it's high on the adrenaline-pumping action.

Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona. The song also takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Interestingly, 'Maar Khayegaa' choreographed by Ganesh Acharya was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Filmcity.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailed recently opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!