Bhediya Box Office Collections Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror comedy opens at Rs 7 cr

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's latest outing ‘Bhediya’ has not been able to hit the double digit opening at the Box Office. On the first day, this horror drama has raked in Rs 7.48 crore India business. Bhediya is helmed by Stree fame director Amar Kaushik and was entirely shot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Day 1 Box Office figures. He wrote: #Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz.

#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dUWRm0B2FM November 26, 2022

'Bhediya' released in theatres on November 25, 2022. The film shows how an ordinary young man transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night - a concept which is both funny and intriguing.

The humour in this entertainer is the cherry on top. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik of Stree fame has once again proved his mettle. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others.

Recently, reports allege that Bhediya has been hit by piracy and was leaked by several notorious sites including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent platforms.