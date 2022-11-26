Varun Dhawan's Bhediya full movie HD quality leaked by Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya opened in cinemas on Friday, November 25, 2022 and guess what? The film got hit by piracy on the same day and reportedly is available on torrent sites including Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram and others. This comes days after Drishyam 2 was leaked online for download.

According to Times Now report, Bhediya full movie HD quality has been leaked on these notorious torrent sites which are infamous for promoting piracy. Before Bhediya, Drishyam 2 Hindi Movie was found on these sites including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites in HD quality. Piracy does impact the business of any movie at the Box Office.

Bhediya is based on the idea of an ordinary young man transforming into an 'ichchadhari bhediya' (mythical werewolf)', with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails and Dracula teeth at night is both funny and intriguing. Bhediya is entirely shot in Arunachal Pradesh, 'Bhediya' will release in theatres on November 25, 2022.

The humour in this entertainer is the cherry on top. Filmmaker Amar Kaushik of Stree fame has once again proved his mettle. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla among others.

Earlier, films including Brahmastra, Liger, RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online and hit by piracy.