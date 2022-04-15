New Delhi: Makers of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released their much-anticipated and exciting teaser yesterday which left fans super excited for the film.
Watch the teaser here:
More so, Kartik's new look and his dhamakedaar entry had his fans hooting and cheering not only on Twitter but also in theaters.
Madness for the heartthrob in theatre #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Teaser #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/ZekNRxSMCt
— #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (@DeewaniKoki) April 15, 2022
While the young superstar was trending on a social media platform on the day of the teaser release owing to the wave of excitement it created, in a viral video we can see fans going into a frenzy when the teaser played before a film.
Whoa! #KartikAaryan fans going mad after watching #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Teaser on big screen @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/diJXpZUTZo
— Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/ KA (@JogiraK) April 15, 2022
The super in-demand star has will kickstart his releases for the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hitting the screens on May 20th.
He also has other big ticket films like 'Shehzada, 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty.