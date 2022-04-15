हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan's dhamakedaar entry leaves fans hooting in theatres, watch

Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan has several other films in his kitty including 'Shehzada, 'Freddy', and 'Captain India'.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan&#039;s dhamakedaar entry leaves fans hooting in theatres, watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Makers of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released their much-anticipated and exciting teaser yesterday which left fans super excited for the film.

Watch the teaser here:

 

More so, Kartik's new look and his dhamakedaar entry had his fans hooting and cheering not only on Twitter but also in theaters.

 

While the young superstar was trending on a social media platform on the day of the teaser release owing to the wave of excitement it created, in a viral video we can see fans going into a frenzy when the teaser played before a film.

 

The super in-demand star has will kickstart his releases for the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hitting the screens on May 20th.

He also has other big ticket films like 'Shehzada, 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty.

