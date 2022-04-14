हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' teaser excites Kartik Aaryan fans, actor trends on social media

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has Kartik Aaryan stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar from the 2007 original. Manjulika also returns to give the audience thrills.  

&#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039; teaser excites Kartik Aaryan fans, actor trends on social media
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been one of Bollywood's most iconic films till date and with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's teaser out on Thursday (April 14), Excitement is on all time high amongst the audiences, especially Kartik Aaryan's fans as the star trends on a social media platform.

Netizens and Twitterati has been abuzz ever since the glimpse of the film dropped today morning. With a spooky opening featuring Manjulika's creepy laugh, the beat drops to the nostalgic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' music with Kartik's entry that you will feel your excitement for the film down to your skin. 

No wonder the actor's fans have been uncontrollable since morning with their praises for the star as they made him trend on the social media platform.

Taking to their Twitter handles, netizens shared love and excitement on the actor's look and seeing him in such a new avatar for the first time, touting the film a blockbuster already.

Speaking of the film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', it is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra among others. 

 

