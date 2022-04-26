New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer released on Tuesday morning (April 26) and fans have been going crazy ever since as they can not contain their excitement after witnessing the actor in a new and cool avatar.

The much awaited trailer of the season shows the uber cool Kartik Aaryan in an entertainment-packed role.

Watch the trailer here:

After making his presence felt, with Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' last year, the actor looks all set to take on the Box Office with a totally different avatar in a commercial biggie like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

This is how Twitterati reacted to his new avatar:

One thing tht upraising the scale of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is #KartikAaryan I love his acting ang his hard work is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/r0954CuN5n — chidiya (@shinySparrow_) April 26, 2022

His looks and smile is so charming#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/pb6KvlVBaV — Samarpita Acharya (@Samarpi03) April 26, 2022

#KartikAaryan is coming with a masterpiece bhool bhulaiya 2

After 15 years bhool bhulaiya is back with stunning #KartikAaryan

His cuteness and comic timings

Will make this movie so good

Can't wait to #KartikAaryan in bb2

On 20th May

Be ready guys to see #KartikAaryan

pic.twitter.com/3GEd5Jbs7Y — PURSHU (@selfish_sperm) April 26, 2022

finally its here a thrilling and spooky trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

#KartikAaryan nailed it with his outstanding performance and made entire nation his skills pic.twitter.com/rxkwsyNmVg — (@miichaitudhfm) April 26, 2022

A real OG a real entertainer he going to make this one a blockbuster. I am so excited for this movie of #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/MvbRUcYScH — Rashi Cutest Star (@ItsCutieRashi) April 26, 2022

Very excited for this , the final countdown begin for bhool bhulaiya 2. #KartikAaryan is going to be super awesome pic.twitter.com/rvbZ4RCzY7 — Lord Shiva (@imshiva012) April 26, 2022

This was probably one of the best entertainment trailer in the recent times with the best acting performance and eagerly waiting to watch this on big screen.#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/MQCeanNzrG — (@krish__Tarak) April 26, 2022

Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which is all set to release on 20th May, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. Post 'Dhamaaka', the horror-comedy is a very different genre for the actor.

From critics and trade analysts to the audience everybody is raving about the entertaining elements of the trailer, declaring the film a 'sure-shot blockbuster'. Many of the users took to their social media to praise the trailer as they shared