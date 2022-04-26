हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kartik Aaryan crowned as entertainment KING by netizens, see reactions

Kartik Aaryan's comic timing and charming personality received a lot of praise as his upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer released today.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kartik Aaryan crowned as entertainment KING by netizens, see reactions
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer released on Tuesday morning (April 26) and fans have been going crazy ever since as they can not contain their excitement after witnessing the actor in a new and cool avatar. 

The much awaited trailer of the season shows the uber cool Kartik Aaryan in an entertainment-packed role.

Watch the trailer here:

 

After making his presence felt, with Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' last year, the actor looks all set to take on the Box Office with a totally different avatar in a commercial biggie like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

This is how Twitterati reacted to his new avatar:

 

Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which is all set to release on 20th May, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. Post 'Dhamaaka', the horror-comedy is a very different genre for the actor.

From critics and trade analysts to the audience everybody is raving about the entertaining elements of the trailer, declaring the film a 'sure-shot blockbuster'. Many of the users took to their social media to praise the trailer as they shared

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan filmsBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailerKiara AdvaniTabu
Next
Story

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kartik Aaryan will remind you of Akshay Kumar, get ready for a blockbuster ride - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Shahrukh Khan changes nameplate of 'Mannat'!