New Delhi: Actor Tabu's first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been unveiled.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Tabu shared a motion poster in which she has a petrified expression on her face. Soon the focus shifts to the mirror in her background which has the reflection of a ghostly figure with open hair.

'Aami Je Tomar' can be heard playing in the backdrop."A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between...," Tabu captioned the post, garnering a lot of comments and likes from the social media users.

Reacting to Tabu's look, actor Sikander Kher commented, "As always looking forward to your work."

"Woah!!! What a look," a netizen commented.

A day ago, the makers dropped Kiara Advani`s first look from the film, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Reet.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan`s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the new version.