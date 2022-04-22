हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After Kiara Advani, Tabu haunts fans with her FIRST look! - Pic inside

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was released in 2007.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After Kiara Advani, Tabu haunts fans with her FIRST look! - Pic inside
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tabu's first look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been unveiled.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Tabu shared a motion poster in which she has a petrified expression on her face. Soon the focus shifts to the mirror in her background which has the reflection of a ghostly figure with open hair.

'Aami Je Tomar' can be heard playing in the backdrop."A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between...," Tabu captioned the post, garnering a lot of comments and likes from the social media users.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

 

Reacting to Tabu's look, actor Sikander Kher commented, "As always looking forward to your work."

"Woah!!! What a look," a netizen commented.

A day ago, the makers dropped Kiara Advani`s first look from the film, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Reet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan`s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the new version.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2TabuTabu First lookBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first lookBhool BhulaiyaaKiara AdvaniKartik Aaryan
Next
Story

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel complete second installment of 'Gadar 2'

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Congress says, BJP's allegations are wrong