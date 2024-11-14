Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dominates Global Box Office, Crosses Rs 330+ Cr Milestone

New Delhi: The suspense and laughter have struck gold once again as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the box office, shattering the box office and entering the list of the highest-grossing films. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surpassed the Rs 330 crore mark globally, an incredible feat within just weeks of its release. Directed by Anees Bazmee and project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, the film has managed to hold the attention of the audiences for the past two years since the last installment that was released in 2022.

Upon its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was expected to continue the franchise’s legacy, with the film's riveting plot, paired with standout performances by the immensely talented star-cast, has made it a favorite in theaters. Fans have flocked to cinemas in droves, and has turned out to be the ultimate family entertainer for this season!

Meanwhile, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is enjoying another wave of success on streaming platforms. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the predecessor to the current box office juggernaut, is trending on the OTT platform, as subscribers revisit the 2022 film that originally made waves. The eerie humour and the iconic performance of Kartik Aaryan as Ruhaan continue to capture the audience's attention, with viewers reminiscing about the hilarious and spooky world of the first two films.

With both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shattering box office records and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trending on Netflix, it’s clear that the franchise’s unique mix of horror-comedy has become a cultural phenomenon.