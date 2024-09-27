Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Joined By OG Manjulika Aka Vidya Balan - Watch

New Delhi: The teaser for Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has been released, sparking excitement ahead of its Diwali release.

The teaser features glimpses of Kartik Aaryan's thrilling performance alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, all in pivotal roles. The highlight is a teased showdown between Vidya and Madhuri in the iconic song 'Ami Je Tomar,' alongside the recreation of the film's title track.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to lock horns with Singham Again. Both films are eyeing a big Diwali opening and refuse to change their release dates.

Meanwhile, director Anees Bazmee said he is “thrilled" about the box office clash and is eager to see both films perform exceptionally well. He also mentioned that, as a director, he doesn’t allow business discussions to interfere with his creative process.