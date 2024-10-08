Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer Set For Grand Launch At Raj Mandir Cinema In Jaipur

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to be unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, widely revered as 'Cinema Ka Mandir'. This exclusive event promises to be a star-studded celebration, with the film's lead cast, including the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, the talented Triptii Dimri, and the beloved Vidya Balan, gracing the occasion with their presence.

Raj Mandir, known for its breathtaking Art Deco architecture and storied cinematic history, serves as an ideal venue for this grand trailer launch. The cinema has long been a cultural landmark in Jaipur, drawing movie enthusiasts from across the country.

The excitement surrounding 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has been palpable, especially following the release of its teaser, which has garnered a thunderous response on social media. Fans are eagerly discussing the film's unique blend of horror, comedy, and suspense—elements that have successfully captivated audiences in the previous installments. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this third installment aims to deliver the same exhilarating experience that has made the franchise a household name.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Vidya Balan will reprise her iconic role as ‘Munjulika,’ a character that has become synonymous with the franchise's appeal. Joining her is Kartik Aaryan, who will return as the enigmatic ‘Rooh Baba’.

Scheduled for a theatrical release during the Diwali festivities on November 1, 2024, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year, promising a unique cinematic experience that blends tradition with innovation. With its star-studded cast, compelling storyline, and the enchanting setting of Raj Mandir, this trailer launch is sure to be an unforgettable event for fans and cinephiles alike.