Bhoot Police audience review: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor starrer streams on OTT, netizens react!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police has streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri, the movie offers a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Bhoot Police was preponed and released on September 10, 2021, opting for an OTT streaming.

Netizens have watched Bhoot Police, their first reviews are out. Take a look:

#SaifAliKhan once again carried this movie alone!!

overall a nice horror comedy!!!

all other starcast did the decent job!!#ArjunKapoor #JacquelineFernandez is sizzling her avtar!!#YamiGautam

my review ()out of 5..#BhootPolice pic.twitter.com/1YECoklDId — MOVIE MANIAC (@Profess08243289) September 10, 2021

#BhootPolicereview ;

Good concept horrible execution. The moment you get invested in a narrative some cut happen and it goes haywire.@arjunk26 and #SaifAliKhan are good but @yamigautam shines and was best of lot.

These guys deserved a better script.#hotstar #BhootPolice — Meeraj (@meeraj2709) September 10, 2021

#BhootPolice One word Review: Hilarious!#SaifAliKhan and #JacquelineFernandez nailing their comic roles with perfect dialogue delivering! Amazing story! Rating : (3.5 stars ) !#BhootPoliceReview — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) September 10, 2021

#BhootPolice is an unwatchable crap disaster. Few good scenes can't save the film 0.5/5 — Professor (@the_backagain92) September 10, 2021

#BhootPolice is a perfect movie. It has everything .It will make u laugh, scare and love. @arjunk26 & #SaifAlikhan u guys are fantastic in ur roles. Right from the start everything feels right.Dialogues , Cinematography and Direction . #YamiGautam & #JacquelineFernandez pic.twitter.com/zv9AHK0w4N — Pankaj Wagh (@Pankaj77bunny) September 9, 2021

Earlier, talking about the film, director Pavan Kirpalani said, "The movie Bhoot Police is mounted at a right scale, it’s a horror-comedy like never before. The cast Saif-Arjun-Jacqueline-Yami are great performers and have come together for the first time for a horror-comedy. The movie’s visuals and look is grand, the VFX are amazingly done. Also most importantly the constant support of the producers Ramesh ji and Akshai Puri, who gave my vision the mounting it required. It’s a complete family entertainer and we hope people enjoy it”.

The music of Bhoot Police has been composed by Sachin–Jigar while lyrics are written by Kumaar and Priya Saraiya.