Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police audience review: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor starrer streams on OTT, netizens react!

Bhoot Police was preponed and released on September 10, 2021, opting for an OTT streaming. 

Bhoot Police audience review: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor starrer streams on OTT, netizens react!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police has streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri, the movie offers a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Netizens have watched Bhoot Police, their first reviews are out. Take a look: 

Earlier, talking about the film, director Pavan Kirpalani said, "The movie Bhoot Police is mounted at a right scale, it’s a horror-comedy like never before. The cast Saif-Arjun-Jacqueline-Yami are great performers and have come together for the first time for a horror-comedy. The movie’s visuals and look is grand, the VFX are amazingly done. Also most importantly the constant support of the producers Ramesh ji and Akshai Puri, who gave my vision the mounting it required. It’s a complete family entertainer and we hope people enjoy it”.

The music of Bhoot Police has been composed by Sachin–Jigar while lyrics are written by Kumaar and Priya Saraiya.

 

