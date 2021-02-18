Bhor director Kamakhya Narayan Singh shares how Akshay Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra influenced him

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh's film Bhor has now received a thumbs up from the audience after receiving acclaim globally.

The film 'Bhor' has received critical acclaim at more than thirty film festivals including 'Cairo International Film Festival', 'International Film Festival of India' (GOA), Indo - Berlin Film Week (Berlin), Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia.

The film also won best director award at Ottawa Indian Film Festival and two awards Caleidoscope Indian Film festival of Boston.

Bhor is the third highly acclaimed film after 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' & 'Mere Pyaare Prime Minister' which highlights the sensitive issue of sanitation.

The talented director shared how he got inspiration and confidence after Akshay Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made films on sanitation issue.

Kamakhya Narayan Singh shares, "When I was preparing for my shoot, Akshay Kumar sir had recently announced that he is making a film on toilet and sanitation issue. Some people suggested that since Akshay Kumar is already making a film on this issue, you won't be able to release this film well.

At the same time, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra sir also announced his film on sanitation issue. After my film shoot was done, I spoke to my college senior Amar Kaushik, director of the film 'Stree'. He advised me that it is my narrative and how I see the story should matter and both the films have different backdrop than my film.

He further added," One thing that gave me confidence about my film's subject is that it has been chosen by two stalwarts of the industry. I was convinced that I was on the right direction of selecting the topic. So I went ahead with it and when I saw Akshay sir's 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', it inspired me because the kind of films he makes on social issues gives confidence to others to make a good film on such subjects"

The film has an ensemble cast of Nalneesh Neel, Devesh Rajan, Saveri Sree Gaur & Punya Prasun Bajpai. Bhor is produced by Anjani Kumar Singh of Gyanesh Films.