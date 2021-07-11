Nora Fatehi gives weekend workout inspiration, looks stunning in a pink sports bra and black biker shorts!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Healthy lifestyle and exercise are vital to have a killer body like dancer-actor Nora Fatehi. The ‘Dilbar’ girl took to her Instagram stories to give her followers major weekend workout inspiration by sharing her videos of burning extra calories in the gym.

The self-taught dancer looked amazing in a pink and black sports bra paired with black biker shorts. Nora’s hair was tied back in a low ponytail.

Checkout screengrabs of her workout:

 

Earlier, the 29 years old sent the internet into a meltdown after she shared her dance clip in her hot summer body. check it out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Apart from her stellar dance moves, the Canadian-Morrocan beauty is known for her super cool sartorial choices. Nora always gives her 29.3 million Instagram followers major style goals with her impeccable dressing sense.

Nora, who featured in record-breaking music videos like Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Kamariya was last seen on big screen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Street Dancer 3D’. 

Nora will next be seen in Ajay Devgn,  Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Bhuj - The Pride of India’, whose trailer releases tomorrow.

