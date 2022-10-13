BIG Diwali releases: Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Sharad Kelkar's Har Har Mahadev lock same date!

New Delhi: Zee Studios, a major production house in the country has two gifts for cinema goers come this Diwali as both of its movies 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Ram Setu' are being released on 25 October 2022. Both films have something unique and entertaining to offer to the audience.

While Sharad Kelkar is headlining the historical tale of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in Har Har Mahadev, Akshay Kumar is leading a team along with whom he is investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

A true fight conducted by the legendary Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu is highlighted in Har Har Mahadev. Chanting the powerful chant of "Har Har Mahadev," Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against Siddi Jauhar's army and gave his life to sanctify the horse. In the movie viewers will experience the story of Baji Prabhu's warrior Karari Bani in a very big and divine shape.

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam's Bridge, and has just three days to save this piece of Indian history. The film promises to be a thriller and also stars actors such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

It will be exciting to see how the films are received by the fans.