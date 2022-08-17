New Delhi: Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming sci-fi 'Brahmastra' has created quite a buzz among the audiences. With the release date of the film approaching nearer, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting this mega-budget film.

The VFX, the songs and the trailer have kept the audiences engaged. To give the fans a further glimpse into the universe of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan Mukerji dropped a video where he explained his inspiration behind the film. “INSPIRATIONS… where I found the Light for Brahmāstra !,” he captioned the video.

The video starts with Ranbir Kapoor talking about light and how it evades all darkness and has the power to transform our lives. Alia Bhatt then asks him where does he finds the light? From here, Ayan Mukerji takes over and starts narrating his inspiration behind the idea. The filmmaker shares that he was quite fascinated by Indian history, the Gods and the Goddesses from the very beginning of his life. His father used to narrate such stories to him. As he grew up, he started reading fantasies like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ which further added fuel to his passion.

The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ director further revealed that he was ecstatic by how the western world uses technology in storytelling. So, when he started working on ‘Brahmastra’, all the inspirations came together and he was able to create a very original film.

With a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, ‘Brahmastra’ is all set to release on 9th September 2022. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Star Studios and Starlight Pictures, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas across the nation.