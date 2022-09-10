NewsEntertainmentMovies
Brahmastra Day 1 collections: Ranbir-Alia starrer sets Box Office on FIRE, earns Rs 75 cr globally!

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva Day 1 collections: The film has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore, igniting celebrations across the country.

New Delhi: The much-hyped Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on Friday and the audience verdict is out. The cinematic spectacle Brahmastra has set the global Box Office on fire with Day 1 bumper openings of Rs 75crore (GBOC).

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore, igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hindi family entertainers are back as Brahmāstra has received phenomenal audience reactions from India and across the globe, calling it the must-watch BIG SCREEN experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with Action, Romance, Drama and Grand VFX for all age groups.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

SS Rajamouli presents Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a story of a young man and protagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha aka Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. 

 

