Brahmastra Day 1 Box Office collections, early estimates: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's astraverse REVIVES Bollywood with Rs 36 cr

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated passion project Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on Friday and has received a somewhat mixed response. While some loved it to the core calling it spectacular others simply feel it's a disaster. Like it or not, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together as a couple has managed to break the Box Office jink for Bollywood and has earned somewhere around Rs 35-36 crore nett in all languages.

Noted South critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared early estimates. #Brahmastra Day 1 Early Estimates for All-India Nett for all languages 36 Crs..A new record for non-holiday for an Original Hindi film..

#Brahmastra Day 1 Early Estimates for All-India Nett for all languages 36 Crs..



A new record for non-holoday for an Original Hindi film.. September 10, 2022

Also, Box Office India report states that Brahmastra collected around Rs 35-36 crore nett in all its versions which is the highest opening day in history on a non-holiday for original Hindi content. The film is expected to collect around Rs 32-33 crore nett in Hindi with another 3 crore nett coming in languages.

The visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli presents the movie in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a story of a young man and protagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha aka Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.