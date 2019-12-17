हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2: MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari to play lead

The film is being produced by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and will be directed by Varun Dharma.

Bunty Aur Babli 2: MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari to play lead
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Yash Raj Films' superhit comedy-drama 'Bunty Aur Babli' featuring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan is getting a sequel after a decade. 'Gully Boy' star MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari will be seen as leads in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: "Meet the new #BuntyAurBabli... #BuntyAurBabli2 - set in today’s day and age - to star #SiddhantChaturvedi [MC Sher of #GullyBoy] and newcomer Sharvari... Directed by Varun Sharma [was an assistant director on #Sultan and #TZH]... Produced by Aditya Chopra... Filming has begun.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has gone on the floors.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious,” says Varun Sharma, who is also the writer of the sequel.

The film is being produced by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and will be directed by Varun Dharma.

 

 

 

Tags:
Bunty Aur Babli 2siddhant chaturvediSharvari
Next
Story

Laal Ghaghra song: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor locked in a battle of 'ghagras'

Must Watch

PT13M46S

BSP chief Mayawati seeks judicial probe into violence at Delhi and Aligarh