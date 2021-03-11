Chehre teaser: Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan’s mystery thriller will take you on an intriguing ride

New Delhi: The teaser of the much-awaited film ‘Chehre’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is out. The film is directed by Rumy Jafry.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan dropped the first teaser of the mystery thriller. Without revealing much about the plot, the first look creates intrigue among the audiences. In the teaser, Annu Kapoor says that there is no human on the planet who has not committed a crime. Emraan says that only those are innocent who have not been caught, while Amitabh muses that our judiciary only delivers rulings, not justice.

Sharing the teaser, Emraan wrote, “Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April.”

Take a look at the teaser:

The movie will hit the theatres on April 9.

The ensemble star cast also includes Raghubir Yadav, Dritiman Chatterjee and Krystle D'Souza. Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been missing from the poster as well as any kind of promotion. While Emraan tagged the star cast as he shared the teaser, he refrained from tagging Rhea. The actress had earlier shared her first look from the film. It remains unclear if she has been dropped from the movie or not.

Rhea has been embroiled in controversy since the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also spent a month in jail in the drugs probe related to the actor’s death.

Recently she was named in the first NCB chargesheet along with 32 others, including her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the drugs probe.