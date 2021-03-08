Rhea Chakraborty makes comeback on Instagram, dedicates emotional post to mother on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been keeping away from social media after she became embroiled in a drug case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, made her comeback on the platform on Monday (March 8).

The actress dedicated a post to her mother Sandhya Chakraborty on the occasion of International Women's Day along with a picture in which she is seen holding her hand. "Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa," Rhea wrote in the caption.

The past few months have been turbulent for the actress as she was being investigated regarding her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh’s death and served time in jail for it as well.

Many of her friends and followers commented on the emotional post sending their love and warm wishes to the actress. Some fans even welcomed the 'Jalebi' actress comeback to Instagram, after a gap of eight months. Her last post in August 2020 was a video clip of media personnel mobbing her father Indrajit Chakraborty as he tries to enter their building.

Rhea was recently named in the first NCB chargesheet along with 32 others, including her brother Showik, in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.