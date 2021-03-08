हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty makes comeback on Instagram, dedicates emotional post to mother on International Women's Day

'Jalebi' actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday shared an emotional post dedicated to her mother Sandhya Chakraborty on the occasion of International Women's Day. The post marked the comeback of the actress on Instagram after a gap of eight months.

Rhea Chakraborty makes comeback on Instagram, dedicates emotional post to mother on International Women&#039;s Day
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been keeping away from social media after she became embroiled in a drug case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, made her comeback on the platform on Monday (March 8). 

The actress dedicated a post to her mother Sandhya Chakraborty on the occasion of International Women's Day along with a picture in which she is seen holding her hand. "Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa," Rhea wrote in the caption. 

The past few months have been turbulent for the actress as she was being investigated regarding her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh’s death and served time in jail for it as well. 

Many of her friends and followers commented on the emotional post sending their love and warm wishes to the actress. Some fans even welcomed the 'Jalebi' actress comeback to Instagram, after a gap of eight months. Her last post in August 2020 was a video clip of media personnel mobbing her father Indrajit Chakraborty as he tries to enter their building.

Rhea was recently named in the first NCB chargesheet along with 32 others, including her brother Showik, in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh RajputInternational Women's DayWomen's DayRhea Chakraborty news
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, calls him father Saif Ali Khan's carbon copy

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Bollywood Breaking: How is Alia's journey so far in Bollywood