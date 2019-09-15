Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer eyeing Rs 100 crore mark

close

Chhichhore

'Chhichhore' hit the silver screens on September 6 and sent cash registers ringing at the box office. Telling the tale of eight friends, 'Chhichhore' stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar among others.

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' hit the silver screens on September 6 and sent cash registers ringing at the box office. Telling the tale of eight friends, 'Chhichhore' also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

After just two weeks of its release, the film is eyeing Rs 100 crores already.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Chhichhore returns to top form on [second] Sat... Emerges a biggg favourite as biz multiplies and witnesses huge gains [76.40% growth] across the board... ₹ (100) cr is not far away... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: ₹ 83.59 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT.”

After garnering rave reviews from critics and audience, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial witnessed a massive growth in collections. Despite tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl', that released on September 13, the film continues raking in moolah and is in no mood to slow down!

ChhichhoreSushant Singh RajputShraddha Kapoor
