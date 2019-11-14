close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Children's Day

Children's Day 2019: Films you just can't miss!

 Earlier, it was celebrated on November 20. 

Children&#039;s Day 2019: Films you just can&#039;t miss!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in the country. It marks a tribute to the country's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was very fond of kids. Also known as 'Chacha Nehru', the late PM batted for children's education and how important it is for everyone to have access to read and write. 

After the demise of Nehru, his birth anniversary which happens to be on November 14 was decided as the day to mark Children's Day. Earlier, it was celebrated on November 20. 

So, to make this day special for you and your kids, we thought of compiling a list of movies which you simply can't affford to miss. 

Bicycle Thieves (1948)

The Blue Umbrella (2005) 

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

Home Alone franchise

Baaja (2002)

Gattu (2012)

Inside out (2015)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Up (2009)

Gippi (2013)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Keep adding more to the movies list if you wish as it's always cool to have a checklist for such days, right? 

Go binge-watch these and others to make this day a memorable one. 

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Children's Day!

 

Tags:
Children's Daychildren's day 2019children's day filmsPandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' heads to Hong Kong

Must Watch

PT55M18S

Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, 13th November, 2019