topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RANVEER SINGH

Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh starrer takes a trip back to the nostalgic 1960s- Watch

Makers of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Cirkus released its teaser today. The trailer of the film will drop on December 2, 2022.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 12:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Cirkus teaser: Ranveer Singh starrer takes a trip back to the nostalgic 1960s- Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Rohit Shetty`s upcoming movie `Cirkus` unveiled its teaser on Monday. The film marks Ranveer Singh`s third collaboration with Bollywood director Rohit Shetty after `Simmba` and the Akshay Kumar-starrer `Sooryavanshi`, where he had an extended cameo appearance. 

The teaser features a bunch of Rohit Shetty regulars such as Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. Both Ranveer and Varun seem to be playing dual roles in the film. 

The teaser not just announces the date (December 2) when the trailer would drop, but also said the film will be released during Christmas this year. With 48 seconds of runtime, the teaser packs in signature Rohit Shetty entertainment as it makes past references to his films. It also indicates that the film will be set in the 1960s. 

Watch Cirkus teaser here

Fans of actor Ranveer Singh could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the teaser and started showering their love in the comments section. “Mst h bhaijaan,” commented one user. “King,” added another user with a fire emoji. 

The film is an important one for Ranveer as his last two films - `83` and `Jayeshbhai Jordaar` - did not perform well in the box office. 

Also on Ranveer`s plate is the Karan Johar directorial `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` in which he will share the screen with Dharmendra, his `Gully Boy` co-star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. 

Live Tv

Ranveer SinghCirkus teaserCirkus trailerCirkus release dateRanveer Singh picsJacqueline FernandezPooja Hedge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data