Cut your boredom short with ZEE5 original film 'Chintu Ka Birthday', starring Vinay Pathak!

New Delhi: The ZEE5 Original film 'Chintu Ka Birthday' starring Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chibber is now streaming online. So, to bid your boredom a big bye, switch on to your OTT platform and watch this family entertainer.

It has been produced by comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimran Khamba of AIB under their production banner Final Draft. It is a story of a 6-year-old boy named Chintu and his adventures.

The movie released on June 5, 2020, and is now streaming online on ZEE5. It is directed and written by Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh.

Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor have composed the music. Siddharth Diwan is the cinematographer.

Amid lockdown, OTT platforms have emerged as the go-to source of entertainment for cinema buffs. Click here to know which are the best shows to watch on ZEE5 amid this nationwide shutdown period to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.