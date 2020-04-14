Watch these top ZEE5 web-series to kill your boredom at home during lockdown!

When the going gets tough, the tough get going! Believing in this age-old phrase, all of us right now must make sure to do our bit in practising social distancing and staying home to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. Now that you have no option and 'stay home stay safe' is the only motto, why not explore and make the most of your time as a couch potato.

From television shows, movies to web-series -- we have plenty of options to start with. Today, we will take you through the best ones on ZEE5. Make note of the top web shows on the OTT platform:

Mentalhood

It has been helmed by Rupali Guha Film Farm India banned for ALT Balaji and ZEE5. The series stars Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor makes her digital debut with Mentalhood. It deals with parenting and shows different kinds of mothers.

Code M

The series has been created by Juggernaut Productions for ALT Balaji and ZEE5. Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor play leads.

Abhay

A ZEE5 original stars Kunal Kemmu in the titular role of an investigating officer. Deepak Tijori, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rituraj Singh, Maninee Mishra, Sandeepa Dhar and Gopal Singh play pivotal parts in the series.

Rangbaaz season 1 and 2

Well, if you haven't till now, you can watch it and experience some great performances too. It features Saqib Saleem in the titular role of Shiv Prakash Shukla - the most wanted criminal of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The crime thriller has received all the love of the audience in both season 1 and season 2 which released last year in December.

Kaafir

This ZEE5 original web series stars 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' fame Mohit Raina and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The series has been directed by Sonam Nair and presents the cross-border story where Dia plays Kainaaz Akhtar and Mohit Raina is seen as an Indian journalist Vedant Rathod.

We will keep adding more to the list. Till then, happy binge-watching!