New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who has time and again proved her acting prowess in films such as Highway, Udta Punjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi is now back with yet another gem - Darlings. The quirky dark thriller by Netflix features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Alia in lead roles. It has been directed by Jasmeet K Reen, dealing with a sensitive subject of domestic abuse.

While the audience is already in awe of Darlings and it has triggered a debate of sorts on social media about 'violence against men' as some haters trolled the film, we have celebs loving it. After Shah Rukh Khan took time off his busy schedule to watch the Alia Bhatt starrer, the young and sassy Janhvi Kapoor too went for a watch.

Janhvi Kapoor's review of Darlings is out and as expected she is 'bowled' over by the performances of the lead cast. The 'Good Luck Jerry' actress took to Instagram and lauded the cast and the director by putting up a story for them. Check it out here:

‘Darlings’ features Alia Bhatt in the lead role of Badrunissa, a domestic abuse victim, who sets out to take revenge on her husband Hamza (Vijay Varma) for torturing her. The film has released on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and opened to some rave reviews.