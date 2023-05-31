topStoriesenglish2616118
Deepika Padukone 'Almost' Kept Naina's Specs From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Bollywood’s Numero Uno who felt a strong connection to her character, wanted the accessory as a keepsake of her memories connected to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ where she essayed the role of Naina.

New Delhi: The blockbuster and youth cult, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, completes ten years since its release today and as we recall the iconic scenes and dialogues from the film, apart from the fashion trends it set, we also stumbled upon a fun fact that has us intrigued – Did you know Deepika Padukone wanted to keep the spectacles she sported in the film as a memorabilia?

Yes, you heard us right, Bollywood’s Numero Uno who felt a strong connection to her character, wanted the accessory as a keepsake of her memories connected to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ where she essayed the role of Naina, who matures from a shy spectacled girl to a confident and accomplished woman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Undoubtedly one of her most loved roles, young girls continue to be inspired by Deepika's character as the superstar was praised for her performance in the film and for making it relatable to every modern-day Indian lady looking for love, freedom, adventure, and success.

Deepika's portrayal of Naina Talwar encouraged women to let go of their inhibitions and live in the moment.

Deepika has previously stated that portraying Naina Talwar came fairly effortlessly to her and that she recognized a lot of herself in the character. In fact, Bollywood’s leading lady also mentioned how Naina’s development and journey in the film in some ways mirrors her own.

