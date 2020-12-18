Deepika Padukone becomes Mastani as Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Bajirao Mastani’ clocks 5 years

New Delhi: Five years ago today (December 18), filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought to the screens an epic tale of love and tragedy, ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Deepika Padukone who played Mastani in the movie took to Instagram to share a beautiful behind the scenes picture of herself, dressed in character, and Bhansali.

Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt note where Deepika paid tribute to her character. She wrote, “Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity…”

Here is what she posted:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh shared a clip of Bajirao from the film in his Instagram stories.

Deepika also changed her profile picture to that of Mastani in the song ‘Deewani Mastaani'. Bajirao Mastani, which released in 2015, starred Ranveer Singh as Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai. The cast also included Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Mahesh Manjrekar in prominent roles.

Earlier, in November, on ‘Tamasha’s 5th anniversary, Deepika Padukone had changed her name to Tara (her character in the film) and her profile picture to celebrate the movie.