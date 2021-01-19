हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Rampal

Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal shares intense first look poster of his dangerous, deadly and cool avatar

Actor Arjun Rampal introduced his character with a new poster from upcoming film 'Dhaakad'  and described the personality as dangerous, deadly and cool saying that evil has a new name- Rudraveer. Arjun will play the antagonist in the spy thriller film starring Kangana Ranaut, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai which is scheduled to release on October 1, this year.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ @rampal72

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media to share a glimpse of his upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. In the new poster, the actor is seen pulling off a dangerous, deadly and cool avatar.

Arjun will play the antagonist in the spy thriller film starring Kangana Ranaut. He revealed his character’s name with a gripping line and said evil has a new name- Rudraveer.

He shared his new avatar for the film on Instagram, and wrote: "Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

 

Arjun had earlier shared the first poster in which Kangana Ranaut is seen wielding a sword, telling his fans in the caption to get ready for some high octane action. Kangana had also shared this poster to introduce her character to her fans.

The actress also revealed in her post that this would be India’s first female-led action thriller. She also shared that the makers of the film had roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer from France.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and slated to release on October 1, 2021.

 

