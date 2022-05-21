MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's action-packed 'Dhaakad', which arrived in theatres on Saturday (May 21), witnessed a slow start at the box office. The spy-thriller was released in 2200 screens across the nation. However, the film has failed to garner positive word of mouth from the critics and the audience.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Dhaakad' made Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. "#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is Rs 50 Lakhs Nett," Bala tweeted.

#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2022

On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released on the same day as 'Dhaakad', has raked in over Rs 14 crore on the opening day.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/x7sQvR0oVb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2022

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri Rs 14.11 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Dhaakad' is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of the film.

