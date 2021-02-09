Kangana Ranaut drops massive body transformation pics from 'Thalaivi', compares self to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse performer, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and decided to drop a few unseen pictures from her upcoming biopic 'Thalaivi'. The film is based on the life and times of actress turned politician, the late J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut also shared an intense look of her action flick 'Dhaakad'. In her tweets, she challenged everyone to name another actress of her calibre on this planet.

The fiery actress wrote: I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad

In Thalaivi, she will be seen playing the late veteran politician on the big screens and for her part, she had to undergo massive bodyweight transformation. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. It has been directed by AL Vijay.

They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad

Meanwhile, her second outing 'Dhaakad' is an actioner, being directed by Razneesh Ghai and Sohail Maklai is the producer. She posted first look of her character called Agni a day back and called her the 'depiction of Bhairavi - the goddess of death'.