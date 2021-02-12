Apologize to farmers: MP Congress workers threaten to disrupt shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad'

Betul: Congress workers have threatened to disrupt the shooting of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie 'Dhakad' if the actress does not apologise for her tweets on the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

According to reports, the Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh have submitted a memorandum to the Betul Superintendent of Police threatening that they will not allow Kangana Ranaut to shoot for ‘Dhakad’ movie if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets before Friday.

Sharing more information, a police official said, "Congress workers in Betul gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won’t allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for `Dhakad` if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets.’’

“They said they would protest against her on February 12 and 13," Nitesh Patel, Betul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers in Betul y'day gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won't allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for 'Dhakad' if she doesn't apologize to farmers over her tweets. "They said they would protest against her on Feb 12 & 13," Betul SDPO said. pic.twitter.com/1IqX88fqRH — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Congress leader Samir Khan alleged that Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as ''terrorists and Chinese agents.''

"If she does not apologise or FIR is not registered against her, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot," he said. Shooting for Kangana Ranaut`s new film `Dhakad` is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.

Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents. If she doesn't apologise or FIR is not registered against, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Feb 13 and try not to let her shoot: Congress leader Samir Khan in Betul (11.02) pic.twitter.com/XlMaob0E7A — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Reacting to the threats given by Congress, Kangana Ranaut in a tweet said, "I have no interest in Netagiri .... but I think Congress will turn me as a leader."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state Congress chief Kamal Nath should dissuade his party workers from disrupting the shoot. He assured his full support to Kangana Ranaut and added that he has talked to Betul SP regarding the threats given by Congress leaders.

"I have spoken to the Betul SP regarding threats by Youth Congress workers of Chicholi. Congress` attempts to disturb peace will not be tolerated. We will ensure that `behen beti` Kangana doesn't face any problem," he added.

I have spoken to the Betul SP regarding threats by Youth Congress workers of Chicholi. Congress' attempts to disturb peace will not be tolerated. We will ensure that 'behen beti' Kangana doesn't face any problem: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (11.02) pic.twitter.com/cbaD3cV69I — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Twitter had recently deleted some of Kangana Ranaut`s controversial tweets over the farmers` protest. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against new farm laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws.

