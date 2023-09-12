New Delhi: Ektaa R Kapoor's 'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is an unstoppable force at the Indian Box Office. The comedy-entertainer commenced its journey at the ticket window on an absolutely promising note with an amazing opening of 10.69 crore, which is the biggest opener for Ayushmann's career. Ever since then, the film hasn't looked back and proceeded ahead with impressive numbers and immense audience love. Following its entry in the third week, the film continues to book its triumph and has scripted its name in the prestigious 100 crore club at the domestic Box Office.

With its entry into the 100 crore club in just three weeks, 'Dream Girl 2' has proven its mettle at the Box Office. The film stated that a well-made entertainer will set its rule at the Box Office and also in the audience's hearts. By hoisting the flag of victory at the Box Office, 'Dream Girl 2' has been bestowed with the blockbuster tag.

From the masses to the fans, everyone showered massive love on 'Dream Girl 2' which is well witnessed with its promising Box Office performance. The film has etched its place among the audiences and it is still performing superbly on the ticket window.

The major credit for 'Dream Girl 2' goes to Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms who presented the versatile actor in distinctive characters of Karam and Pooja and they bankrolled the comedy entertainer to entertain the audiences

'Dream Girl 2' produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. 'Dream Girl 2' was released in cinema halls on August 25, 2023.