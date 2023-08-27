New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most brilliant actors of this generation and he has proved his acting mettle in his films. His latest film 'Dream Girl 2;, which is currently running in theatres, has done strong business at the Box Office and successfully managed to pull in the audience to theatres, despite a clash with big releases like 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2', 'Jailer' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. 'Dream Girl 2' brings back Ayushmann Khurrana as 'Pooja' but this time he is seen romancing Ananya Panday instead of Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred opposite him in the first installment.

Upon its release, 'Dream Girl 2' has been showered with love and appreciation from all corners, with viewers hailing lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana for his brilliant acting and comic-timing. The film has also received positive reviews from critics. In just two days of its release, the film has performed well at the ticket counters, taking its collection to over Rs 24 crore. The film is expected to put up a good performance in terms of numbers at the Box Office on Sunday (Day 3) as well.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the comedy-drama, stating that the film is likely to get a push on Rakshabandhan holiday. He tweeted, "#DreamGirl2 SHINES on Day 2… Gathers speed at metros, witnesses growth at Tier-2 centres… Eyes Rs 41 cr [+/-] weekend, which is an EXCELLENT TOTAL, more so since #DG2 faces the fury of #Gadar2 at mass sectors… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: Rs 24.71 cr. #India biz. The #RakshaBandhan holiday [on Wed; 30 Aug] will give #DreamGirl2 the required push to put up a SOLID SCORE in *Week 1*.

'Dream Girl 2' has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.

'Dream Girl 2' was initially set for release on June 29, 2023 and later shifted to June 23, 2023. The release date was once again changed to July 7, 2023. In April 2023, the film got a new release date which is August 25, 2023.