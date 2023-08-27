Malaika Arora Adds Fuel To Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Others

New Delhi: Bollywood hotted duo Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's break-up rumours have left the internet stunned. The couple, who made their relationship official in 2019 and were inseparable since then, have reportedly fallen apart. While there is no official confirmation to the same from either side, the buzz is strong that Malaika and Arjun's relationship has hit a rough patch and the couple has split. A few days ago, a Reddit user also claimed that Arjun has started dating content creator and actor Kusha Kapila. The social media influencer addressed the relationship rumours with Arjun and cleared the air around it.





While Kusha has denied dating Arjun Kapoor, rumours around Malaika and the 'Ki & Ka' actor's break-up is still rife. Now, adding fuel to the fire, a Reddit user claimed Malaika has unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram. The actress-dancer has unfollowed Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Arjun's father Boney Kapoor and actor's uncle Anil Kapoor have also reportedly lost the diva's Instagram following. However, the diva continues to follow Arjun Kapoor, his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and uncle Sanjay Kapoor on IG.

Sharing a screenshot of Malaika's Instagram Stories on Friday, a Reddit user said, “Malaika's Instagram Stories… she unfollowed Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Kusha, looks like a family disapproval."



On Friday, the B-Town fashionista and television personality re-shared a cryptic note on her IG story that read out a powerful message. "Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." The story led social media users to assume that Malaika and Arjun have mutually decided to part ways. Neither Malaika nor Arjun have so far addressed the rumours.







Fans are now curious to know if Malaika and Arjun are still together as a result of this. A few also speculated if some major problem erupted between the two.

A Reddit user asked why the two must have broken up. He wrote, "Arjun has remained faithful to her for all these years, so it's a little difficult to believe that he would suddenly start cheating on her. Arjun doesn't seem like the kind who would let his family dictate his life, especially when his father has been missing for the majority of his life. Perhaps they just mutually ended their relationship due to some other problems."



Malaika was recently spotted wearing a sweatshirt with the text 'Let's fall apart...' written on it on Friday. Speaking about it, a Reddit user commented on the above-mentioned post, "She got spotted today wearing a 'Let's fall apart together' sweatshirt, hehe."



Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Break-Up Rumour



Speculations about the break-up between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first surfaced on the internet after the 'Panipat' actor took to a solo trip and shared a photo with a witty caption. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..." Arjun's post made netizens wonder if things have gone astray between the hottest-looking duo in Bollywood. Moreover, Malaika has lately been spotted making solo appearances at all late-night parties and events.



Malaika Arora-Ajrun Kapoor Relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for severaL years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. The two first made joint appearance when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week and sat next to each other. They also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Arjun, in which the two of them can be seen holding hands. In her post, Malaika referred to Arjun as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing" as she wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Last year, Malaika and Arjun went for a vacation to Berlin Salzburg and Frankfurt and they were also accompanied by Boney Kapoor. The couple's stunning pictures amidst beautiful surroundings had left everyone in awe.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2016. They were granted a divorce in May 2017. They co-parent a son, Arhaan Khan.

