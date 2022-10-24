'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa celebrates Diwali with his orphanage dream girls

New Delhi: Dream Girl's director Raaj Shaandilyaa and his partner producer Vimal Lahoti celebrated Diwali and distributed Diwali gifts and essentials to the girls' orphanage in the city.

He spent quality time with these girls providing them with the much-needed feeling of togetherness and bonding of a family which made their Diwali special.

The girls also sang songs from his famous movie Dream Girl and he promised to show a special screening of the movie Dream Girl at the orphanage and many more movies in the future. Raaj will even continue to boost their morale in the time ahead.

At the end of a lovely day, the director left with a heart overflowing with love and delight.