Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' to hit Rs 50 cr mark at Box Office

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. 

Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer &#039;Malang&#039; to hit Rs 50 cr mark at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's steaming on-screen chemistry in Mohit Suri's thriller 'Malang' has certainly received all the love from the audiences. The public has liked it and the movie has managed to do a decent business at the Box Office.

Despite facing tough competition from movies like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Malang' has been able to pull the crowd to theatres.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang will hit ₹ 50 cr today [Tue; Day 12]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 49.20 cr. #India biz.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

 

