malang collections

Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's 'Malang' marks a decent start at Box Office

'Malang' has earned over Rs 25 crore at the domestic markets so far.

Entertainment News: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani&#039;s &#039;Malang&#039; marks a decent start at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's 'Malang' has managed to get a decent opening at the Box Office. The thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles got a thumbs up from the masses. The film has earned over Rs 25 crore at the domestic markets so far. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz.

#AdityaRoyKapur versus #AdityaRoyKapur... *Opening Weekend* biz...
2013: #Aashiqui2 ₹ 20.50 cr
2014: #DaawatEIshq ₹ 13.60 cr
2016: #Fitoor ₹ 14.11 cr
2017: #OkJaanu ₹ 13.80 cr
2020: #Malang ₹ 25.36 cr
Note: Solo hero films. Hence, #YJHD and #Kalank not included.
#India biz.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

 

