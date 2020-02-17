हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment News: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang' Box Office report

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's latest romantic thriller 'Malang' is all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office in the coming days. The film has managed to earn well despite tough competition from other big releases at the ticket counters. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang puts up a decent total in Weekend 2... Will cross ₹ 50 cr on weekdays... Has weekdays to score, before new films [#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan and #Bhoot] arrive... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 47.67 cr. #India biz.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

Have you seen the thriller drama yet?

