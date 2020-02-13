Entertainment News: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang' hold a solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town's hunk of an actor Aditya Roy Kapur and svelte babe Disha Patani's reel chemistry has certainly impressed the fans. Well, that explains why people have thronged the theatres to watch director Mohit Suri's thriller 'Malang'.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang maintains a firm grip on Day 6... Eyes a healthy score in Week 1... Much depends on its performance in Week 2, since it faces a new opponent [#LoveAajKal]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 36.45 cr. #India biz.

With Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' releasing this week, it will be interesting to see how does it manage to stay steady at the ticket counters.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.