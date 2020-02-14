हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment News: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang' inches closer to hit Rs 40 cr mark at Box Office

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The latest Box Office figures of Mohit Suri's thriller drama 'Malang' show sign of a healthy run. The movie starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur has managed to rake in Rs 39 crore so far at the domestic markets.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Malang has healthy Week 1... Steady trending on weekdays, which gives it a chance... Important to score in Week 2, since costs are on higher side... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 3.25 cr, Thu 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 39.65 cr. #India biz.

'Malang' also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

As Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' has opened in theatres today, it will be interesting to see how does it manage to stay steady at the ticket counters.

 

 

