हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Gupta

Fake news alert! Sanjay Gupta denies reports of 'Zinda' sequel with Sanjay Dutt

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Jazbaa', and 'Kaante', recently took to his Twitter handle to rubbish reports of him collaborating with Sanjay Dutt for his next film.

Fake news alert! Sanjay Gupta denies reports of &#039;Zinda&#039; sequel with Sanjay Dutt
File photo

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Jazbaa', 'Zinda', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante', recently took to his Twitter handle to rubbish reports of him collaborating with Sanjay Dutt after 14 years for a 'Zinda' sequel. 

On Friday (June 25), He wrote in a tweet that the report was a 'false exclusive' and said, "When it’s all in place I am the first to proudly announce my next. This is not it!".

Check out his recent tweet:

The reports had stated that the 'Zinda 2' will be jointly produced under the duo's banners White Feature Films and Sanjay Dutt Productions. It also stated that the sequel will have a different storyline. However, the reports have now been squashed by Sanjay Gupta.

Director Sanjay Gupta has been known often work with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham in his movies and shares a great rapport with both the actors.

He made his directorial debut with the film 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' in 1994 featuring Sanjay Dutt. After that he helmed the films 'Ram Shastra', 'Khauff' and 'Jung'.  

His film 'Zinda' with Sanjay Dutt has often been dubbed as heavily inspired from the Korean film 'Oldboy'. Another one of Gupta's most memorable projects is the gangster-thriller 'Kaante' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

Critics have often compared the film to Quentin Tarantino's film 'Reservoir Dogs'. Gupta has been open about his inspirations and said the film also influenced by 'The Asphalt Jungle', 'The Killing', and the film that inspired 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Ringo Lam's City on Fire'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sanjay GuptaSanjay DuttZinda filmZinda sequelBollywood
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan resumes 'Pathan' shoot at YRF Studios, check out viral pics!

Must Watch

PT9M56S

Delhi Government retaliates after BJP's allegations on oxygen demand