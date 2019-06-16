Father's Day special: Dialogues from Bollywood that celebrate Fatherhood

New Delhi: The world is celebrating Father's Day on June 16 this year. The special day is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month of June every year. This is the best day to tell your dad how much he means to you and to spend some quality time with him.

There have been many movies in Bollywood that have depicted the bonding that a father has with his child. Films like 'Sanju', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Dangal ', and 'Wake Up Sid' to name a few captured dads at their best!

On the occasion of Father's Day today, here are some dialogues from Bollywood films that celebrate fatherhood:

Maari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke- Dangal

Khaali fees bharne se papa ki duty nahi hoti, papa ki duty hoti hai bachchon ki khushiyan.- Do Dooni Chaar

Mera Beta Koi Guzra Huwa Waqt Nahe Hai… Jo Laut Ke Wapas Nahe Aasakta.- Sanju

Zindagi mei chahe kuch ho jaye, kuch bhi, mai hamesha tumhare sath hoon- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Aulad ke aasoon baap ke dil pe tezaab ki boond ki tarah girte hain, aur usse challi kar dete hai- Betaaj Badshah

I know a child needs a mother the most, but it also needs a father...a child needs a father- Heyy Babyy

Baap ka dil har waqt kadak nahi ... aksar majboor hota hai- Bobby Jasoos

Main dikhti hoon maa jaisi sab kehte hai , sab kehte hai, sach kehte hai, par main hoon apne papa ki beti- PK

Poore duniya mein sabse kamzor dil ek Indian baap ka hota hai- Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Here's wishing a very Happy Father's Day to all our readers!