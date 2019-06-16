close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Father's Day 2019

Father's Day special: Dialogues from Bollywood that celebrate Fatherhood

There have been many movies in Bollywood that have depicted the bonding that a father has with his child. On the occasion of Father's Day today, here are some dialogues that celebrate fatherhood!

Father&#039;s Day special: Dialogues from Bollywood that celebrate Fatherhood

New Delhi: The world is celebrating Father's Day on June 16 this year. The special day is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month of June every year. This is the best day to tell your dad how much he means to you and to spend some quality time with him.

There have been many movies in Bollywood that have depicted the bonding that a father has with his child. Films like 'Sanju', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Dangal ', and 'Wake Up Sid' to name a few captured dads at their best!

On the occasion of Father's Day today, here are some dialogues from Bollywood films that celebrate fatherhood:

Maari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke- Dangal

Khaali fees bharne se papa ki duty nahi hoti, papa ki duty hoti hai bachchon ki khushiyan.- Do Dooni Chaar

Mera Beta Koi Guzra Huwa Waqt Nahe Hai… Jo Laut Ke Wapas Nahe Aasakta.- Sanju

Zindagi mei chahe kuch ho jaye, kuch bhi, mai hamesha tumhare sath hoon- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Aulad ke aasoon baap ke dil pe tezaab ki boond ki tarah girte hain, aur usse challi kar dete hai- Betaaj Badshah

I know a child needs a mother the most, but it also needs a father...a child needs a father- Heyy Babyy

Baap ka dil har waqt kadak nahi ... aksar majboor hota hai- Bobby Jasoos

Main dikhti hoon maa jaisi sab kehte hai , sab kehte hai, sach kehte hai, par main hoon apne papa ki beti-  PK

Poore duniya mein sabse kamzor dil ek Indian baap ka hota hai- Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

 

Here's wishing a very Happy Father's Day to all our readers!

Tags:
Father's Day 2019Father's dayBollywood Father's DayDangalSanju
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana romances Isha Talwar in new song from 'Article 15'

Must Watch

PT4M46S

By-Elections For 6 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On July 5