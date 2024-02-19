From Covering Aru Valley To Shooting In Low-Connectivity Areas, Team Chandu Champion Covers All Of Kashmir, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Chandu Champion is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year that is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film marks the biggest collaboration of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan who are joining forces for the first time. While the film is going to bring a whole new kind of experience to the audience on the big screens, it has been extensively shot in the beautiful locations of Kashmir.

Chandu Champion has extensively captured the scenic beauty of Aru Valley in Kashmir. From the massive mountain to mesmerizing landscapes, the film is sure to deliver an enthralling experience. Interestingly, To get to the shooting location, it would take 30 minutes by car and then a 20-minute steep walk up. The team required ropes to help take equipment up. Reaching the location itself was a huge task but was worth it. The team did not have any connectivity in the area at all. They would only get connections back at the hotels.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.