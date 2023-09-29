New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's latest release 'Fukrey 3' starring Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pulkit Samrat, witnessed a decent opening. The film arrived in theatres on September 28 and faced Box Office battle with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Anupam Kher-Nana Patekar's 'The Vaccine War'. It collected Rs 8.82 crore on the first day.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared the first day collection of the film on X, writing, "#Fukrey3 fares well on Day 1… Evening / night shows perform better… Biz in #Maharashtra affected due to #GanpatiVisarjan… Needs to witness substantial growth from Fri - Mon for a strong, impressive total… Thu Rs 8.82 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

After the successful two installment, 'Fukrey 3' is the latest addition to the comedy franchise. The film was released in theatres amid massive buzz among the fans. Upon releasing, it received mostly positive reviews from the film critics and audience.

'Fukrey 3' brings back the quirky group of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, Varun Sharma as Choocha, who deal with Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the expert astrological guidance of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji. Ali Fazal, who is now married to Richa Chadha, was part of the first two installments but is not a part of the latest series. He, however, will be seen in a special appearance in the latest installment of the franchise.

The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7, 2023. It was later pushed for release on December 1, 2023, but changed its release date to September 28, after Prabhas' Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' too booked the date for the film releases.