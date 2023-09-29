Mumbai: Hombale Films 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' starring pan-India Superstar Prabhas is the most ambitious film to come out from the production house. The actioner helmed by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel has been a hot property and talk of the town since the makers announced. The first part of Prabhas-led action film series 'Salaar' will hit the theatres on December 22, the makers announced Friday, setting up the stage for a Box Office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' releasing on the same day.

For the unversed, after delivering back-to-back blockbusters with 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan is eyeing his third release of the year with 'Dunki'. As per reports, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023. Amid speculations going on over the big Box Office clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, it has now been confirmed that both 'Salaar Ceasefire: Part 1' and 'Dunki' will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.





SALAAR





The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but earlier this month the release was pushed by the makers due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The first part of the pan-India film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the 'KGF' franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.







DUNKI



'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023 after 'Pathaan' and "Jawan'. Both the films have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. Meanwhile, the makers of 'Dunki' are yet to announce the official release date of the film.





Recently, Shah Rukh had conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on X, and one of his fans asked him if his upcoming film 'Dunki' will still hit the theatres on Christmas, despite clashing with 'Salaar'. The X user had asked, "Dunki ki realize date fix hai na (Dunki's release date is fixed)?" Shah Rukh Khan, while replying to the fan, confirmed the December release of 'Dunki' as he wrote, "Dunki fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon maathe pe gudwa loon (Yes it is fixed, should I get it tattooed on my head now?)"