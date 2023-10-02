Fukrey 3 Eyes Rs 60 Crore-Mark At Weekend, The Vaccine War Falls Flat At Box Office

New Delhi: Comedy-drama 'Fukrey 3' and medical-thriller 'The Vaccine War' arrived in theatres on same day, on September 28. While the former opened to a positive Rs 8.82 crore number at the Box Office, Vivek Agnihotri's film could not even garner a crore. However, the weekend helped both films get a better footfall even with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan running to packed-theatres.

Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of 'Fukrey 3' and stated that the film is expecting to cross Rs 55-60 business during the extended weekend. On Sunday, i.e. October 1, 'Fukrey 3' collected Rs 15.18 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 43.48 crore.

"#Fukrey3 goes on an overdrive on Day 4 [Sun]… The day-wise growth reiterates the fact that the third instalment in the #Fukrey series has also found acceptance… Eyes ₹ 55 cr - ₹ 60 cr *extended* weekend, which is PHENOMENAL… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr. Total: ₹ 43.48 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote on X.



FUKREY 3



'Fukrey 3' is written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment. The film was initially supposed to hit theatres on September 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, earlier this month makers postponed the movie and shifted the release to September 28, 2023.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two installments of the hit franchise, was only seen making a special appearance in the third part.



VACCINE WAR

National-award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, whose latest 'The Vaccine War', was released in theatres on September 28, has been struggling to survive at the Box Office. The film, which features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi, has proved to a Box Office dud. While it collected Rs 2.20 crore on Sunday, a growth of almost 48 percent from the previous day's numbers, it total collection stands at Rs 5.70 crore till now. The film, which is said to be made on a budget of around Rs 10 crore, has shown no growth in business.

The film tells the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. It also addresses the Indian Women Scientists and the spirit of the Women Scientists who worked day and night with all their passion to ensure the vaccine reaches across the nation.

It is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.