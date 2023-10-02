New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's latest Tamil horror-comedy 'Chandramukhi 2' had a decent weekend at the Tamil Nadu Box Office but it failed to create a mark elsewhere. According to latest report, the film has collected Rs 29 crore approx in its four-day extended weekend in India, with nearly Rs 20 crore of that coming from Tamil Nadu.

As report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 6.8 crore on its first Sunday in domestic theatres, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 5.45 crore and the Telugu version adding Rs 1.15 crore to the overall total. Its total collection at Rs 24.45 crore in India.

On Monday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Disasters of September 28 long weekend. Skanda Iraivan Chandramukhi 2. Above films washed out from multiple theatres. Failed to fetch at the box office due to poor WoM (word of mouth)."

CHANDRAMUKHI 2

'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi', which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 15 but was pushed to September 28, 2023 due to technical delays.

Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. Helmed by P Vasu,' Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers released the film's second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.