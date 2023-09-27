Ganapath vs Tiger 3 Teaser: Did Tiger Shroff Delay Ganapath Teaser Launch Due To Salman Khan

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born', had announced on September 24 that the teaser of the film would be unveiled on September 27, i.e. on Wednesday. However, the actor has decided to postpone the teaser launch and shifted the teaser release date to September 29. While he or the makers did not reveal the reason behind the change in the film teaser release date, it is rumoured that it could be because of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. On Tuesday (Sept 26), Yash Raj Films announced that a teaser of sorts, titled 'Tiger Ka Message' from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3', will be dropped today.



GANAPATH - A HERO IS BORN





On September 27, Tiger took to Instagram and shared a new poster of 'Ganapath' along with the news of the teaser's delay. He wrote, "Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October." The film poster featured lead actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in rugged, action-packed appearances. This is the second collaboration of Tiger and Kriti after their 2014 action-comedy 'Heropanti'.

'Ganapath - A Hero is Born' s directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is billed as a futuristic action thriller and is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with 'Good Co Production'. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20, 2023, coinciding with Dussehra.







TIGER 3





'Tiger Ka Message', which will be dropped by the makers at 11 am on September 27, will coincide with the birth anniversary of late Yash Chopra. The action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films. While Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising the roles of 'Avinash Singh (Tiger)' and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi is the latest addition to the franchise. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Gavie Chahal, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film.