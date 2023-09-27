LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Aamir Khan Arrives At Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's Home For Ganpati Darshan
Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. We have the latest updates from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to Alia Bhatt's First look From Vasan Bala's 'Jigar' out. Actor Aamir Khan, Adah Sharma and other celebrities were seen arriving at Mumbai BJP BJP President Ashish Shelar's Home For Ganpati Darshan.
Singer Shakira has been charged by Spanish authorities for tax evasion of USD 7.1 million, in Barcelona.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to go global with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. His film will be released in international markets a day early of the scheduled release date, on December 21. The film is slated for release on December 21, 2023 and will face a clash with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire'.
Gippy Grewal unveils title track of ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’
Makers of the comic entertainer 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' starring actor Gippy Grewal on Tuesday unveiled the title track. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Tanu Grewal and Hashneen Chauhan. Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal shared a song video and captioned it, "Maujaan Hi Maujaan Title Track Full Video OUT NOW. The song is sung by Master Saleem, penned by Kumaar and composed by Jatinder Shah.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Ahan Shetty visits LalbaughCha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha
Suniel Shetty's son and actor Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Tadap', was spotted visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Ahan took to Instagram and shared pictures from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. He wore a white kurta and can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day.